NGT orders inquiry into illegal mining in Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary

The NGT ordered the inquiry while treating a complaint filed by wildlife activist Ridhima Pandey in this regard as a regular writ. The NGT has made the state pollution control board the nodal agency in the matter.

23-08-2022
The National Green Tribunal has ordered an inquiry into alleged illegal mining activities in Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary classified as an eco-sensitive zone. The NGT ordered the inquiry while treating a complaint filed by wildlife activist Ridhima Pandey in this regard as a regular writ. The NGT has made the state pollution control board the nodal agency in the matter. It has to probe the complaint in consultation with Nainital and Bageshwar District Magistrates, Regional Integrated Office of the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment, Head of Forest Force Uttarakhand and submit the action taken report to the NGT before November 15 when the matter will be heard next.

Pandey had alleged illegal mining activities in the eco-sensitive zone that falls under the Haldwani forest division where non-forestry activities are not permitted.

