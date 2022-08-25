Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Tripura on two-day visit from Aug 26
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Tripura on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he would visit Ujjayanta palace here and inaugurate a temple in Gomati district's Sarbong Ashram, a senior police officer said.
Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at MBB Airport early on Friday, and then leave for Ujjyanta palace from there, he said.
After a brief halt at the palace of erstwhile Manikya dynasty here, he is set to visit RSS headquarters 'Sevadham' in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.
"From Sevadham, the RSS chief will leave for Sarbong Ashram in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district on Saturday, where he will inaugurate a newly built temple by Shantikali Ashram authority," the officer said.
Bhagwat will address a "small gathering" in Sarbong Ashram before his departure on Saturday.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of Bhagwat's visit, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Solar power illuminates remote Tripura village after 80 years, brightens life
Nadda to be on two-day Tripura visit from Aug 27
Nadda to visit Tripura on Aug 27, oversee organisational activities
BJP to win 50 Assembly seats in Tripura, says CM
JP Nadda to visit Tripura to formulate strategy for 2023 assembly elections