Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Tripura on two-day visit from Aug 26

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:49 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Tripura on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he would visit Ujjayanta palace here and inaugurate a temple in Gomati district's Sarbong Ashram, a senior police officer said.

Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at MBB Airport early on Friday, and then leave for Ujjyanta palace from there, he said.

After a brief halt at the palace of erstwhile Manikya dynasty here, he is set to visit RSS headquarters 'Sevadham' in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.

"From Sevadham, the RSS chief will leave for Sarbong Ashram in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district on Saturday, where he will inaugurate a newly built temple by Shantikali Ashram authority," the officer said.

Bhagwat will address a "small gathering" in Sarbong Ashram before his departure on Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of Bhagwat's visit, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

