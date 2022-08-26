PWD executive engineer caught taking Rs 29 lakh bribe to award contract in Maha's Nashik

An executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 28.80 lakh to give work order for a project in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dineshkumar Budha Bagul (50), was trapped by an ACB team in the evening at the Tribal Development Department's office in Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, he said.

Bagul had demanded from a contractor 12 per cent amount of the Rs 2.40 crore construction work of a central kitchen in a hostel for girls and boys at Harsul, he said.

The contractor approached the ACB Nashik unit with a complaint against Bagul, following which verification was done, the official said.

A trap was laid and the executive engineer was caught while accepting Rs 28.80 lakh as bribe from the contractor, he said, adding further probe was on. PTI DC RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)