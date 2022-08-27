Left Menu

Venezuelan mural artist uses recycled plastic to light up Caracas suburb

"We hope they'll keep up the habit." Schoolteacher Osmara Aponte, who brought half a dozen children to work on the mural, said it was a great way for them to learn about recycling.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 27-08-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 02:12 IST
Venezuelan mural artist uses recycled plastic to light up Caracas suburb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

On the outskirts of Caracas, dozens of children and older residents are hard at work carefully gluing plastic bottle caps onto a cement wall, which in just two weeks has turned into a colorful mural displaying the edges of two enormous, blue-winged macaws. The "eco-mural" in Guatire, 42 kilometers (26 miles) east of Venezuela's capital, is the design of 25-year-old artist Oscar Olivares.

Olivares, who used social media to invite the public to contribute waste plastic, said the project will recycle around 300,000 bottle caps. "Many people are recycling for the first time in their lives thanks to this mural," he said. "We hope they'll keep up the habit."

Schoolteacher Osmara Aponte, who brought half a dozen children to work on the mural, said it was a great way for them to learn about recycling. "They can learn that anything from a lid to any type of plastic can become useful," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022