Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two held for GST fraud in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two held for GST fraud in Raipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday for allegedly creating fake firms and passing on fake input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 5.92 crore by generating bogus invoices.

A joint team of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise departments on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of different firms in the city for their alleged involvement in evasion of GST, an official said.

The departments had received information that the companies, Radha Construction, Ayaz Khan, MantuKazi, Disha Traders and Mukesh Trader, were involved in large-scale evasion of GST, he said.

A probe revealed that the accused Manoj Kumar Valecha and Sparsh Soni allegedly created a web of these fake firms, through which they generated fake invoices and passed on fake ITC of Rs 5.92 crore without supplying any goods and services, the official said.

The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the CGST Act 2017, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022