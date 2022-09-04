Left Menu

Maha: Worker dies, 4 others hospitalized after toxic gas leak in Palghar chemical unit

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 13:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A worker died and four others were hospitalized after a toxic gas leak in a chemical unit in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 7 am in one of the plants of the company which manufactures drugs and pharmaceuticals, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Following the gas leakage, the workers present in the unit complained of giddiness and other complications, he said.

One of them, identified as Bhagwat Choupal (22), died, the official said.

Four others were admitted to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said. Officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health rushed to the plant along with a factory inspector to conduct a probe into the incident, Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

