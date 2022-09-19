Left Menu

Seers perform rituals to save cows from lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan

Mahant Ram Manohar Joshi said Gayatri Mantra was chanted 1.25 lakh times in order to save the cows from the disease.According to the Animal Husbandry Department, 59,027 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease and 13,02,907 animals have been affected.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 11:37 IST
Seers perform rituals to save cows from lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While veterinary doctors have been inoculating cows and other cattle to protect them from lumpy skin disease, seers on the other hand have been performing 'yagyas' for their good health.

A 'puja' and 'havan' were organised at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage headquarters on September 13, during which several councillors, including Mayor Munesh Gurjar, participated.

During the offering, the mayor even announced that she will remain barefoot and will not accept any formal welcome at any event until the disease subsides.

An eight-day 'Gau Pusthi Mahayagya' is being organised under the guidance of Mahant Narendra Das at Om Trishakti Ashram in Bhanpurkalan, about 35 km from Jaipur, on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway.

The Panch Kundiya Mahayagya started on September 15 and will end on September 22. People from far-flung areas have been thronging the ashram to participate in the yagya and wait for their turn to give offering, Das told PTI.

He said the devotees participating in the yagya belong to different faiths.

Similarly, a 'Gayatri Mahayagya' and havan were performed at Nirjara Mahadev temple in Jaipur, recently. Mahant Ram Manohar Joshi said Gayatri Mantra was chanted 1.25 lakh times in order to save the cows from the disease.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, 59,027 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease and 13,02,907 animals have been affected. A total of 10,80,967 cattle in the state have been vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022