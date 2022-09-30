Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Alaska region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 05:04 IST
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Southern Alaska on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake, initially measured as a magnitude 5.2, was at a depth of 34.17 miles (55 km), EMSC said.
Also Read: Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EMSC