Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Alaska region - EMSC

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Southern Alaska on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake, initially measured as a magnitude 5.2, was at a depth of 34.17 miles (55 km), EMSC said.

