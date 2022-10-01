NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA has updated the crew assignments for the agency's first Starliner crew rotation flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Astronauts Scott Tingle and Mike Fincke of NASA will now serve as Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission.

The duo will join mission specialist Jeanette Epps of NASA on Starliner-1.

Starliner-1 team, assemble!⭐️We are thrilled to have NASA astronaut Scott Tingle command Starliner's first post-certification mission, joining pilot @AstroIronMike and mission specialist @Astro_Jeanette. https://t.co/jUFLYAJf4g pic.twitter.com/ujofVrTe1n — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) September 30, 2022

NASA and Boeing are targeting an early February 2023 launch for the first test flight to ISS with astronauts. Starliner-1 will launch to the Space Station following the successful completion of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) aimed at demonstrating Starliner's ability to achieve NASA certification and safely fly regular crewed missions to the space station. The spacecraft will launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In a press release, NASA said that its Starliner crew rotation missions to the space station will carry four crew members at a time. Future crew assignments for the Starliner-1 mission will be made following review and approval by the agency and its international partners.

"After a successful CFT mission, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for future crewed missions to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program," the agency said in a statement.