Left Menu

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-10-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 08:03 IST
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA has updated the crew assignments for the agency's first Starliner crew rotation flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Astronauts Scott Tingle and Mike Fincke of NASA will now serve as Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission.

The duo will join mission specialist Jeanette Epps of NASA on Starliner-1.

NASA and Boeing are targeting an early February 2023 launch for the first test flight to ISS with astronauts. Starliner-1 will launch to the Space Station following the successful completion of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) aimed at demonstrating Starliner's ability to achieve NASA certification and safely fly regular crewed missions to the space station. The spacecraft will launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In a press release, NASA said that its Starliner crew rotation missions to the space station will carry four crew members at a time. Future crew assignments for the Starliner-1 mission will be made following review and approval by the agency and its international partners.

"After a successful CFT mission, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for future crewed missions to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program," the agency said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022