Webb telescope captures breathtaking view of the iconic Pillars of Creation

This star-studded portrait captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) features the iconic Pillars of Creation, a region where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The pillar-like structures are columns of cool interstellar hydrogen gas and dust that are also incubators for new stars.

While the Pillars of Creation were previously imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, this new view by Webb will help researchers revamp their models of star formation by identifying far more precise counts of newly formed stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region, NASA said.

In this new infrared-light view from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the newly-formed stars are stealing the scene. These are the bright red orbs that typically have diffraction spikes and lie outside one of the dusty pillars.

The wavy lines that look like lava at the edges of some pillars are ejections from stars that are still forming within the gas and dust. According to NASA, young stars periodically shoot out supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars, which sometimes result in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water.

The pillars are part of the vast Eagle Nebula (also called M16), a nearby star-forming region 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Serpens.

The James Webb Space Telescope is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).