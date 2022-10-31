Left Menu

Nepal PM Deuba expresses grief over loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarats Morbi city.Over 130 people have died so far after the suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 15:10 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Image Credit: ANI
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Over 130 people have died so far after the suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed.

Taking to Twitter, Deuba said he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident.

''We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

