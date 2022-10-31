Nepal PM Deuba expresses grief over loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarats Morbi city.Over 130 people have died so far after the suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.
Over 130 people have died so far after the suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed.
Taking to Twitter, Deuba said he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident.
''We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families,'' he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.
The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt has taken initiative to take banks to the doorstep of poor as part of its commitment to serve the underprivileged: PM Narendra Modi.
Fintech to revolutionise financial inclusion in the country, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Banking sector has become a medium for good governance and better service delivery, says PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi has realised goal of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': BJP president J P Nadda.
India will have just one brand; uniform quality of urea under brand name Bharat under 'One nation, One fertilizer': PM Narendra Modi.