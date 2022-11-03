Left Menu

Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize, U.S. NHC says

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-11-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 03:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hurricane Lisa has made landfall along the coast of Belize, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The hurricane is about 10 miles (15 km) southwest of Belize city, and is carrying maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

