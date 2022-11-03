Kochi to host three-day urban mobility conference

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate a three-day 'Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022' in Kochi on Friday, a statement stated.

According to the union housing and urban affairs (HUA) ministry, the focus of the event will be on the theme of "Azadi@75 – Sustainable AatmaNirbhar Urban Mobility".

The ministry on Thursday said senior officers from the Centre and state governments policymakers, managing directors of metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians, and students will participate in this event.

'Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2022' is being organised by the HUA ministry in collaboration with the Kerala government.

The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with the latest and best urban transport practices globally, it said.

The statement said the conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path. The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policymakers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)