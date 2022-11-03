Left Menu

Kochi to host three-day urban mobility conference

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:21 IST
Kochi to host three-day urban mobility conference
Image Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate a three-day 'Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022' in Kochi on Friday, a statement stated.

According to the union housing and urban affairs (HUA) ministry, the focus of the event will be on the theme of "Azadi@75 – Sustainable AatmaNirbhar Urban Mobility".

The ministry on Thursday said senior officers from the Centre and state governments policymakers, managing directors of metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians, and students will participate in this event.

'Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2022' is being organised by the HUA ministry in collaboration with the Kerala government.

The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with the latest and best urban transport practices globally, it said.

The statement said the conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path. The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policymakers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022