Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region -EMSC
Reuters | California | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:49 IST
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.
