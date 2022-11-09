Left Menu

Three quakes hit Fiji islands region, no tsunami warnings

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:56 IST
Three earthquakes were recorded south of the Fiji islands in the Pacific on Wednesday evening, each at a depth of around 600 km (370 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no tsunami threat, Seismology Fiji said in a statement on social media.

The first earthquake of Magnitude 6.8 struck around 0938 GMT, the second of Magnitude 7 struck around 15 minutes later, and the third of Magnitude 6.6 at 1014 GMT, according to the USGS reports.

