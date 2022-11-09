Global temperature rise can still be capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius - Kerry
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Keeping global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible but will require private sector funding, top climate diplomat for the U.S. John Kerry said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a Bloomberg Green event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit COP27, Kerry said that meeting the goal would require a global effort and that this, along with reducing methane emissions were key areas of cooperation with China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- John Kerry
- U.N.
- Kerry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emissions from China-invested overseas coal plants equal to whole of Spain - research
China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier
China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
U.S. to warn of threats to midterm elections -Politico
China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier