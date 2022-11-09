Left Menu

Global temperature rise can still be capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius - Kerry

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:01 IST
Global temperature rise can still be capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius - Kerry
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)
  • Country:
  • United States

Keeping global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible but will require private sector funding, top climate diplomat for the U.S. John Kerry said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Bloomberg Green event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit COP27, Kerry said that meeting the goal would require a global effort and that this, along with reducing methane emissions were key areas of cooperation with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022