Hurricane Nicole to make landfall along Florida coast in a few hours

Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida in the next couple of hours, with the storm continuing to bring strong winds and dangerous storm surges over a large area, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was now about 30 miles (45 km) east-southeast of Fort Pierce, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (120 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

