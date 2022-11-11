Sonowal launches 7 community jetties in Varanasi

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched seven community jetties and laid the foundation stone for another eight jetties in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, India's longest river cruise/Ganga Vilas between Varanasi and Dibrugarh will be launched soon.

At the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.

Under the Jal Vikas Project- II, also known as Arth Ganga, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is developing/upgrading 62 small community jetties along the river Ganga. These include 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand and 23 in West Bengal.

Varanasi is all set to receive advanced Hydrogen Fuel Cell Catamaran Vessels, the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

The city will also get four Electric Hybrid Vessels, the statement added.

An MoU was also signed between IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Limited during the event.

Operational jetties can boost small industries and generate employment opportunities.

