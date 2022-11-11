Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:41 IST
Maha: DPC approves Rs 478 cr for Thane works during 2023-24
The district planning committee (DPC) for Thane in Maharashtra on Friday approved a draft plan of Rs 478.63 crore for various works for 2023-24, an official said.

Guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai, who chaired the DPC meeting, said efforts would be taken to increase this amount to Rs 902 crore.

The smart primary health centre and model school programme would be implemented throughout the district, the official said.

A sum Rs. 73.44 crore has been approved under the Tribal Sub Plan and Rs 72 crore for the ST (special plan) in the district, he added.

