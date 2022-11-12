5.3-magnitude quake jolts Nepal

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Saturday, three days after a 6.6-magnitude tremor killed six people in the Himalayan nation and sparked panic among citizens. The tremor, the third to hit the quake-prone nation this week, was felt around 7.57 pm.

There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it was a 5.3-magnitude quake. The epicentre of the quake was Dipayal in the Dhoti district of Nepal. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of northern India.

On Thursday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit Nepal with its epicentre at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district, situated 750 km from Kathmandu. Wednesday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake's epicentre was at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district in western Nepal.

