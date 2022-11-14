Left Menu

Ramky Infrastructure Q2 net profit rises 7%

14-11-2022
Ramky Infrastructure Q2 net profit rises 7%
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd on Monday posted a 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.97 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.42 crore in the year-ago period, Ramky Infrastructure said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter dropped to Rs 387.94 crore over Rs 438.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is a public limited company serving diverse sectors including, construction business and infrastructure development projects in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

