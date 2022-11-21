Death toll from Indonesia quake may rise - West Java governor

The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java could rise further from the current figure of 56, governor of the province Ridwan Kamil told reporters on Monday.

Rescuers were trying to reach areas that have been blocked by landslides, he added.

