Death toll from Indonesia quake may rise - West Java governor

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java could rise further from the current figure of 56, governor of the province Ridwan Kamil told reporters on Monday.

Rescuers were trying to reach areas that have been blocked by landslides, he added.

Also Read: Indonesia to publish findings on 2021 Sriwijaya Air crash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

