Left Menu

Science News Roundup: SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks. The company is now targeting the liftoff for Nov. 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favorable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

Also Read: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022