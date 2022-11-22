Science News Roundup: SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks. The company is now targeting the liftoff for Nov. 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favorable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

