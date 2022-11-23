Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Indonesia quake kills at least 268 people, many of them children at school

An earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java killed at least 268 people, many of them children, with 151 still missing, disaster relief officials said on Tuesday, as rescuers searched the rubble of destroyed buildings for survivors. The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck in Indonesia's most populous province on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta, and burying at least one village under a landslide.

Bolsonaro challenges Brazil election he lost to Lula

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the election he lost last month to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities met with initial skepticism. Bolsonaro's claim seems unlikely to get far, as Lula's victory has been ratified by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and acknowledged by Brazil's leading politicians and international allies. Still, it could fuel a small but committed protest movement that has so far refused to accept the result.

Longer Australian bushfire seasons, more wild weather seen as climate warms - report

Australia's climate conditions will worsen in the years ahead, two national agencies said on Wednesday, warning of quicker changes in weather patterns and more frequent extreme climate events. Australia's climate will continue to warm as greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, are at the highest levels on Earth in at least two million years, said the Bureau of Meteorology and national science agency CSIRO in a biennial climate report.

Harsh winter looms as Russian attacks hobble Ukraine's power capacity

Ukraine's government on Tuesday urged people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter. Authorities said millions of Ukrainians, including in the capital Kyiv, could face power cuts at least until the end of March due to the missile attacks, which Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said had wreaked "colossal" damage.

Canada probes reports of Chinese 'police service stations' in Toronto

Canadian police said on Tuesday they were investigating reports of Chinese "police service stations" operating in the Greater Toronto Area for possible interference in Canadian interests and threats to national security. Canada joins countries including the United States and the Netherlands to launch such investigations after Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world.

Ukraine setting up 'invincibility centres' to help provide heat and water

Ukrainians needing basic services if Russia knocks out power stations and other facilities this winter can turn to special "invincibility centres," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Thousands of centres spread across the country will offer electricity, heat, water, internet service, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock.

King Charles welcomes S.Africa's Ramaphosa for first state visit

King Charles hosted his first state visit since becoming British monarch on Tuesday, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace, where the South African president invoked Nelson Mandela as he paid tribute to the close ties between the two countries. Charles, 74, rolled out the traditional pomp and ceremony as Britain sought to bolster its relations with its biggest trading partner in Africa.

Pope sacks leadership of worldwide Catholic charity, names commissioner

Pope Francis on Tuesday fired the entire leadership of the Roman Catholic Church's worldwide charity arm following accusations of bullying and humiliation of employees, and appointed a commissioner to run it. The surprise move involved the executives of Caritas Internationalis (CI), a Vatican-based confederation of 162 Catholic relief, development and social services organisations working in more 200 countries.

Europe ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

European ministers haggled on Tuesday over a proposed 25% boost in space funding over the next three years designed to maintain Europe's lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a partner in exploration with the United States. The European Space Agency (ESA) is asking its 22 nations to back a budget of some 18.5 billion euros for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion at its last summit in 2019, in a triennial funding ritual held against a backdrop of pressure on public finances.

Analysis-At World Cup, Saudi crown prince moves back on to global stage

When Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took his seat next to the FIFA president at the World Cup opener in Qatar, it capped a remarkable turnabout in his fortunes - even before the Saudi team put a new feather in his cap by beating Argentina on Tuesday. Sitting, beaming, in the most prominent position of any guest at the global sporting showpiece, the de facto Saudi leader looked like a man back at the international top table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)