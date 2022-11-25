MoU signed between Ministry of Ayush and DST

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences today. The MoU will identify the potential areas of research to explore cooperation, convergence, and synergy for evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector and further application of these into the public health care system.

The MoU was signed by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST in presence of senior officials from Ministry of Ayush and scientists of DST.

On this occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha thanked DST for their commitment to work with Ministry of Ayush in development of new medicines and also and validation of mechanistic aspects of therapeutics.

Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST said, "Traditional knowledge and modern science are joining hands especially in health sciences. When we bring scientists and medical practitioners of Ayush together, we are sure that we will come up with solutions, which will be available at affordable prices. I hope, this becomes one of the finest programmes in the country"

Through the MoU Ministry of Ayush and DST have agreed to jointly undertake R&D activities on scientific validation of Ayush concepts, procedures and products, create a platform for the exchange of information and bring about the application of modern science toward understanding the Ayush-related basic concepts and principles.

The Ministry of Ayush would identify thrust areas involving Ayush-related systems that require understanding the basic concepts, procedures, development of newer tools, and so on in modern sciences. Meanwhile, DST, through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), would coordinate the implementation of thrust areas through well-chartered plans and mutual concerted actions.

Partnership with industry, R&D organizations (public/private), and government agencies/departments would be strongly encouraged. Further, the MoU will also focus on special calls for proposals under Ayush related R&D activities solicited from the individual or group of National scientists who are actively engaged in research and technology development in academic institutions, research organizations, governments agencies, and industries.

(With Inputs from PIB)