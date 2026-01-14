Left Menu

Diplomatic Setback: Iran-U.S. Talks Suspended

Direct communications between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been suspended due to President Donald Trump's threats. This move hampers diplomatic efforts and cancels potential meetings aimed at resolving a long-standing nuclear dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:22 IST
Diplomatic Setback: Iran-U.S. Talks Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Communications between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been halted, a senior official informed Reuters on Wednesday. This decision comes amid President Donald Trump's recent threats to intervene during widespread protests occurring in Iran.

The senior official noted that U.S. threats are detrimental to diplomatic initiatives, leading to the cancellation of potential meetings intended to address the lengthy nuclear dispute between the two nations.

The suspension marks a setback in diplomatic relations, complicating efforts to find resolutions to longstanding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

 India
2
Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.

Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repe...

 India
3
India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

 India
4
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026