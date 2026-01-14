Diplomatic Setback: Iran-U.S. Talks Suspended
Direct communications between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been suspended due to President Donald Trump's threats. This move hampers diplomatic efforts and cancels potential meetings aimed at resolving a long-standing nuclear dispute.
Communications between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been halted, a senior official informed Reuters on Wednesday. This decision comes amid President Donald Trump's recent threats to intervene during widespread protests occurring in Iran.
The senior official noted that U.S. threats are detrimental to diplomatic initiatives, leading to the cancellation of potential meetings intended to address the lengthy nuclear dispute between the two nations.
The suspension marks a setback in diplomatic relations, complicating efforts to find resolutions to longstanding issues.
