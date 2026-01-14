India's Wheat Outlook Promising: Record Harvest on the Horizon

India is on track to achieve a record-breaking wheat harvest, with production set to exceed last year's 117.94 million tonnes. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits the success to increased acreage and favourable growing conditions.

M L Jat, Director General of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), reported that wheat has been sown over 32 million hectares with robust crop progress. Jat is optimistic, anticipating a yield approaching 120 million tonnes.

The surge in production is attributed to the adoption of climate-resilient, bio-fortified seed varieties across 73% of the sown area. With India being the second-highest wheat producer worldwide, the harvesting phase will commence in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)