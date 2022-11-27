Left Menu

India vs NZ second ODI scoreboard

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 27-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Following is the scoreboard of the rain-abandoned second ODI between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India (29 overs minimum) Shikhar Dhawan c Ferguson b Henry 3 Shubman Gill not out 45 Suryakumar Yadav not out 34 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-1) 7 Total: (For One wicket in 12.5 overs) 89 Fall of Wickets: 1-23 Bowling: Tim Southee 3-0-12-0, Matt Henry 4-0-20-1, Lockie Ferguson 2.5-0-24-0, Michael Bracewell 2-0-18-0, Mitchell Santner 1-0-9-0.

