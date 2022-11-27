Left Menu

Centre committed to uplifting minorities: Union minister in Mizoram

Union Minister John Barla, who arrived in Mizoram on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, asserted here on Sunday that the Centre was committed to uplifting minority communities of the country, an official statement said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:41 IST
Centre committed to uplifting minorities: Union minister in Mizoram
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@johnbarlabjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister John Barla, who arrived in Mizoram on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, asserted here on Sunday that the Centre was committed to uplifting minority communities of the country, an official statement said. Barla, during the day, held meetings with officials of the state departments and the Lai Autonomous District Council, (LADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

The Union minister of state for minority affairs, who is in Mizoram on a three-day visit, noted that the Centre has launched various schemes for minority communities, which are being implemented across the country, according to the statement issued by the information and public relations department.

''The NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to the welfare and development of the minorities. Efforts should be made to spread awareness about the central schemes among people, and extend helping hands to those in need," Barla said at the meeting with state government officials The minister was given an overview of the work being undertaken to implement central projects in Lawngtlai district, during the meeting, the statement said.

Later, Barla paid a visit to the area where a sports school was being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

He also stopped by the site of construction work of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), which is set to link Mizoram with Kolkata seaport via Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022