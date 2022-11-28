Left Menu

Vendors get petty shops under urban livelihood mission

A total of 127 mobile stainless steel kiosks has been granted to vendors here under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. Under the Mission, the kiosks were allotted through the Erode Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore. S. Muthusamy, Tamil Nadu Urban Development and Housing Minister, allotted 77 such shops at a function on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:28 IST
A total of 127 mobile stainless steel kiosks has been granted to vendors here under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. Under the Mission, the kiosks were allotted through the Erode Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore. S. Muthusamy, Tamil Nadu Urban Development and Housing Minister, allotted 77 such shops at a function on Monday. He asked the vendors to keep the kiosks on the road margin without affecting traffic. Already, 50 petty shops have been granted.

