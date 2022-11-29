Left Menu

Supplementary budget of Rs 5440.43 cr tabled in U'khand assembly

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:03 IST
Supplementary budget of Rs 5440.43 cr tabled in U'khand assembly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government tabled its first supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.43 crore for the ongoing fiscal on the opening day of the winter session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Presenting it on the floor of the House, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said the supplementary budget was needed to compensate for expenses met out of the state's contingency fund for the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes and the new ones.

The total supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.43 crore includes revenue expenditure of Rs 2,276.43 crore and capital account of Rs 3,164.00 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022