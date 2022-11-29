Supplementary budget of Rs 5440.43 cr tabled in U'khand assembly

The Uttarakhand government tabled its first supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.43 crore for the ongoing fiscal on the opening day of the winter session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Presenting it on the floor of the House, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said the supplementary budget was needed to compensate for expenses met out of the state's contingency fund for the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes and the new ones.

The total supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.43 crore includes revenue expenditure of Rs 2,276.43 crore and capital account of Rs 3,164.00 crore.

