Left Menu

Alberta, Canada, quake revised down to 4.8 magnitude-EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 05:57 IST
Alberta, Canada, quake revised down to 4.8 magnitude-EMSC

An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude struck the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake, which stuck 357 kilometers (222 miles)northwest of the city of Edmonton, was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said. EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 5.9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022