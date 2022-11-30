Alberta, Canada, quake revised down to 4.8 magnitude-EMSC

An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude struck the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake, which stuck 357 kilometers (222 miles)northwest of the city of Edmonton, was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said. EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 5.9.

