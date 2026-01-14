Left Menu

Race for UN Secretary-General: The Quest for a Historic Appointment

The UN is set to elect a new Secretary-General, with the process commencing in November. Notable candidates include Rafael Grossi from Argentina and Michelle Bachelet from Chile. The selection involves recommendations by the Security Council and a General Assembly vote. A push for the first female Secretary-General remains significant.

The United Nations is gearing up for a pivotal election to appoint a new Secretary-General for a five-year term starting January 1, 2027. Annalena Baerbock, President of the General Assembly, has urged member nations to submit nominations by April 1. Interactive dialogues are scheduled for late April, where candidates will outline their visions.

With the race officially underway since November 25, 2025, political momentum builds around potential candidates. Argentina's Rafael Grossi, serving as the International Atomic Energy Agency's Director-General, has formally entered the competition. Chile's ex-President, Michelle Bachelet, and Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan also vie for nominations, highlighting the diverse pool of aspirants.

The selection procedure entails several rounds of straw polls by the Security Council, followed by a recommendation to the General Assembly. The process aims for transparency, encouraging diverse nominations, particularly female candidates, in hopes of breaking the 80-year precedent of male Secretaries-General.

