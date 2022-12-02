All buildings of Godrej & Boyce to be retrofitted to Green Building norms by 2050: Anup Mathews

All new buildings built by Godrej & Boyce will be 'green' by 2030 and all of its existing buildings are to be retrofitted to Green Building norms by 2050, a senior company official has said.

Anup Mathews, business head, Godrej Construction elaborated on the group's 'Green Buildings Footprint', pointing out that 600+ of the group's buildings are green, impacting 300+ million sq ft space.

This environment approach has saved the group 553,000 MWh per annum in energy and 135,000 kl per annum water, resulting in savings of 470,000 metric tonne per year of CO2, Mathews told PTI here this week.

Speaking at the 2nd annual World Ocean Summit Asia-Pacific held in Singapore from November 29-30, he highlighted the importance of automated Recycled Concrete Materials manufacturing plant by Godrej Construction in Mumbai, which manufactures various recycled concrete products such as concrete blocks for walls and concrete pavers.

''From producing greener construction materials to solving the pressing issue of construction waste, we are present in every stage of the real estate development life cycle.

''This not only makes us more responsible but also a preferred construction partner,'' Mathews, who also heads the Greener India Council, told delegates at the summit.

These Recycled Concrete Blocks and Pavers are also Green Pro certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). These solid blocks are manufactured at the Group’s Recycled Concrete Materials (RCM) Manufacturing Plant in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

Further, Godrej & Boyce has collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and WWF India to launch the ‘India Plastics Pact’. ''As a part of this coalition, we have committed to continue offsetting our plastic quantities by 100 per cent.'' Besides, common areas of Godrej IT Park building in Mumbai are now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

The company believes in creating a sustainable value chain and has been engaging with its suppliers to ensure a green supply ecosystem throughout its manufacturing locations.

Over a decade ago, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its marquee initiative for suppliers, ‘Beyond Sourcing’, has strengthened its supply chain by onboarding 25 per cent of their MSME suppliers and plans to induct 50 per cent more by 2030.

Recently, the company announced its plans to double its revenues in the next five years and initiatives like Beyond Sourcing will be instrumental in driving this growth by creating a more accountable, efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chain.

