Royal meal: G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies

A sumptuous meal of Dal bati churma or Jodhpuri kabuli pulao, followed by a lip-smacking dessert of Bikaneri ghevar or Jodhpuri mawa kachauri.

Delegates of G20 countries can choose from a wide range of Rajasthani delicacies during the first Sherpa meeting under Indian presidency in Udaipur.

The delegates will arrive in the city of lakes on Sunday and the meetings will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they will visit the magnificent 15th-century Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand and Ranakpur Jain temple in Pali district.

Apart from Rajasthani, the delegates will be served south-Indian dishes, Hyderabadi, Gujarati and Punjabi delicacies during the four days, Udaipur tourism deputy director Shikha Saxena told PTI.

''Indian food, with special focus on Rajasthani taste, will be the key highlights of the menu. All varieties of food and wellness drinks are there,'' Saxena said.

The famous dal, bati and churma, with each having different varieties, gatta curry, ker sangri, Rajasthani gatta pulao, will be served.

In Indian dessert, Bikaneri ghevar, Jodhpuri mawa kachauri, three types of shrikhand, saffron kheer, malai ghevar, roshogolla, makkhan bada will be the key highlights.

Moreover, motichoor, besan and dry fruits laddus will also be there.

Traditional Rajasthani food station, Hyderabdi food corner, Pakauda station, pav station, street food station and other will be set up at the venues.

A grand reception will be held at the Hotel Leela Palace for the delegates on Sunday. The next day, discussions will start at the darbar hall of hotel Taj Fateh Prakash Palace.

During their visit, the delegates will visit the City Palace and Jagmandir, where cultural performances will be held. The delegates will also get a glimpse of rural life at Shilpgram at the West Zone Cultural Centre, according to official sources The three-day meeting will have sessions on various topics like accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; multilateralism; food, fuel and fertiliser; and women-led development.

After the sessions, the delegates will visit the Shilpgram and enjoy cultural performances at Manek Chowk in the City Palace complex.

On Wednesday, they will visit the magnificent 15th-century Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand. From there, they will head to Pali district to visit the Ranakpur temple, one of the most brilliant architectural monuments in the country.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

