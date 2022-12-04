Left Menu

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game changer project, which will bring the two cities closer and increase trade.Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday announced that Nagpur to Shirdi stretch of the project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-12-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 14:37 IST
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game changer project, which will bring the two cities closer and increase trade.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday announced that Nagpur to Shirdi stretch of the project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. Shinde was in Nagpur to inspect the work ahead of the prime minister's visit. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the chief minister said it will be moment of joy on December 11, as 520 km of the expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be opened for the public.

''Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game changer project. The travel time of 18 hours will come down to six to seven hours. Mumbai and Nagpur will come closer and trade will increase. It will also help farmers,'' Shinde said.

At least 10 districts will be integrated directly and 14 indirectly with this project, he said, adding that the expressway will bring prosperity to the nation.

''It gives me satisfaction that the project has been named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray,'' Shinde said. The 701-km long expressway, built at the cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022