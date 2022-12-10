UKMTO says aware of reports of incident in Red Sea - statement
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Saturday said it was aware of reports of an incident involving a vessel in the Red Sea.
The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said the vessel and crew were reported to be safe, without providing further details.
