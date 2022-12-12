Chennai Customs celebrates 60 years of Customs Act, 1962

The Chennai Customs organised an event under the theme ''Join Hands: Customs Force multiplier in protecting Flora & Fauna,'' to mark 60 years of enacting the Customs Act, 1962, on Monday.

Chairman, Madras School of Economics, C Rangarajan, who was the chief guest at the event, spoke on the role of Customs in revenue collection.

He said protection of wildlife in border areas by the Customs has international implications.

Chief Commissioner of Customs, M V S Choudary, highlighted the wider scope and breadth of Customs Act as it deals with implementation of NDPS Act, Environment Protection Act, Wildlife Protection, CITES, etc.

He focused on the dual responsibility of Trade Facilitation and Combating Cross-Border Smuggling of Contrabands simultaneously carried ceaselessly by the Indian Customs and requested everyone to join hands in protecting cohabitants of mother earth.

Former Chairman, CBIC, M Ajit Kumar, highlighted the need for protection of massive data available to Customs and measures towards curbing revenue leakages through various initiatives such as pre-arrival data exchange between countries.

Member, GST, Central Excise and Legal, CBIC, V Rama Mathew, appreciated the huge amount of seizures effected by Chennai Customs Zone and stressed the need to rise up to future challenges.

A short documentary on how the Customs played a proactive role in curbing illicit wildlife trade and combating smuggling of rare, endangered species thereby serving conservation and acting as force multiplier was screened on the occasion.

The event was attended by senior officers of the Customs department, members of trade, Custom House agents, and CFS authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)