Left Menu

Chennai Customs celebrates 60 years of Customs Act, 1962

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:07 IST
Chennai Customs celebrates 60 years of Customs Act, 1962
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Customs organised an event under the theme ''Join Hands: Customs Force multiplier in protecting Flora & Fauna,'' to mark 60 years of enacting the Customs Act, 1962, on Monday.

Chairman, Madras School of Economics, C Rangarajan, who was the chief guest at the event, spoke on the role of Customs in revenue collection.

He said protection of wildlife in border areas by the Customs has international implications.

Chief Commissioner of Customs, M V S Choudary, highlighted the wider scope and breadth of Customs Act as it deals with implementation of NDPS Act, Environment Protection Act, Wildlife Protection, CITES, etc.

He focused on the dual responsibility of Trade Facilitation and Combating Cross-Border Smuggling of Contrabands simultaneously carried ceaselessly by the Indian Customs and requested everyone to join hands in protecting cohabitants of mother earth.

Former Chairman, CBIC, M Ajit Kumar, highlighted the need for protection of massive data available to Customs and measures towards curbing revenue leakages through various initiatives such as pre-arrival data exchange between countries.

Member, GST, Central Excise and Legal, CBIC, V Rama Mathew, appreciated the huge amount of seizures effected by Chennai Customs Zone and stressed the need to rise up to future challenges.

A short documentary on how the Customs played a proactive role in curbing illicit wildlife trade and combating smuggling of rare, endangered species thereby serving conservation and acting as force multiplier was screened on the occasion.

The event was attended by senior officers of the Customs department, members of trade, Custom House agents, and CFS authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022