Housing Scheme 2021: DDA to hold draw of lots for waitlisted applicants on Dec 15

These flats are those which remained unsold in previous housing schemes of the urban body.The DDA had made the announcement for the scheme via a newspaper advertisement in which it said the flats were being sold at discounted prices.The DDA on April 18 had conducted a draw of lots for the scheme for applicants, which was live-streamed.DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:14 IST
Delhi Development Authority has decided to conduct the draw of lots for allotment of flats for waitlisted applicants under the Special Housing Scheme 2021 on December 15, officials said on Tuesday.

The draw will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of independent observers comprising a retired judge and senior officers of the central government, the DDA said in a statement.

''The general public can view the live telecast of the draw on December 15 from 3 pm onwards through webex platform. The meeting no. of Web-ex id 2510 910 7937 and password is 12345,'' it said.

The scheme was launched on December 23, 2021 and closed on March 10, 2022.

As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the scheme. These flats are those which remained ''unsold in previous housing schemes'' of the urban body.

The DDA had made the announcement for the scheme via a newspaper advertisement in which it said the flats were being sold at ''discounted prices''.

The DDA on April 18 had conducted a draw of lots for the scheme for applicants, which was live-streamed.

''DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered,'' the DDA had earlier said.

