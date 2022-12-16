Malaysia says two dead, 51 missing after landslide -fire department

Malaysia's fire department said that two people had died and 51 were still missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Selangor state early on Friday, with search efforts ongoing.

In a statement, the national fire department said that as of 7 a.m. (2300 GMT Thursday) three people had also been injured and 23 people had been found safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)