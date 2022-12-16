Left Menu

Malaysia says two dead, 51 missing after landslide -fire department

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 06:29 IST
Malaysia says two dead, 51 missing after landslide -fire department

Malaysia's fire department said that two people had died and 51 were still missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Selangor state early on Friday, with search efforts ongoing.

In a statement, the national fire department said that as of 7 a.m. (2300 GMT Thursday) three people had also been injured and 23 people had been found safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022