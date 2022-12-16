Left Menu

Patel Engineering to raise up to Rs 350 crore via rights issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:42 IST
Patel Engineering to raise up to Rs 350 crore via rights issue
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Engineering on Friday said its board has approved raising funds worth up to Rs 350 crore through a rights issue.

The go-ahead was given during a meeting of the company's board held on Friday.

''The board of directors of the company....approved the raising of funds, through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of Re 1 each up to an aggregate amount of Rs 350 crore on rights basis,'' Patel Engineering said in a regulatory filing.

The fund raising is subject to various regulatory and statutory approvals.

Patel Engineering is an infrastructure and construction services company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022