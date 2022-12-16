Left Menu

FACTBOX-Major landslides in Malaysia

*21 May, 2011 – At least 12 children and caretakers at an orphanage were killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Hulu Langat district in Selangor state. * 5 June, 2015 – A 6.0-magnitude earthquake triggered major landslides killing 18 people on Mount Kinabalu, one of the highest peaks in Southeast Asia, on the Malaysian side of Borneo island.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:02 IST
FACTBOX-Major landslides in Malaysia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

A landslide killed at least 18 people, among them children, as they slept in their tents at a campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for around 15 people still missing. The following is a list of other major landslides in Malaysia:

* 11 December, 1993 – In one of the worst disasters in Malaysia's history, 48 people were killed when the Highland Towers apartment block collapsed in a major landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur. * 30 June, 1995 – Twenty people were killed in a landslide at slip road near a highway that sent several vehicles into a ravine, close to Genting Highlands, a popular hilltop resort area.

* 29 August, 1996 – A mudflow triggered after torrential rain inundated a village inhabited by the Orang Asli, Malaysia's indigenous people, in western Perak state, killing 44 people. *21 May, 2011 – At least 12 children and caretakers at an orphanage were killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Hulu Langat district in Selangor state.

* 5 June, 2015 – A 6.0-magnitude earthquake triggered major landslides killing 18 people on Mount Kinabalu, one of the highest peaks in Southeast Asia, on the Malaysian side of Borneo island. * 10 March, 2022 – Four died after a landslide ripped through a housing area in Ampang district in Selangor state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022