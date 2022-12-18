Left Menu

PM attends NEC golden jubilee meet in Shillong, releases commemorative volume on council

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Sunday morning, attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Northeastern Council at the State Convention Centre here, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other ministers and dignitaries.

Modi, on the occasion, released 'Golden Footprints', a commemorative volume chronicling NEC's contribution towards the development of the northeast over the last 50 years, according to an official statement.

A short film on NEC's journey of 50 years was also screened on the occasion, the statement said.

Apart from the PM, Shah and G Kishan Reddy, the Union minister for culture, tourism and development of north-eastern region (DoNER), addressed the session.

The PM, who is also set to visit Tripura later in the day, will be inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore in the two northeastern states during the day.

Both the states are heading for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February.

