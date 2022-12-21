Left Menu

Mild quake hits Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:15 IST
Mild quake hits Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Odisha's Odisha's Gajapti district on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre here said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The tremor occurred at 9.46 AM at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.

The epicentre of the quake was about 277 kilometres from Bhubaneswar.

The tremor triggered by the earthquake was felt in Parlakhemundi town and other parts of Gajapati district.

It was also felt at Taptapani, a tourist town in neighbouring Ganjam district, an IMD official said.

