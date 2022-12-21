Mild quake hits Odisha
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Odisha's Odisha's Gajapti district on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre here said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
The tremor occurred at 9.46 AM at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.
The epicentre of the quake was about 277 kilometres from Bhubaneswar.
The tremor triggered by the earthquake was felt in Parlakhemundi town and other parts of Gajapati district.
It was also felt at Taptapani, a tourist town in neighbouring Ganjam district, an IMD official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parlakhemundi
- Taptapani
- Odisha
- Bhubaneswar
- Gajapati
- Ganjam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor
Jagadish Prasad Naik, DN Group Chairman Shares his Views on Recently Concluded Make in Odisha Conclave 2022
Over 81pc voter turnout recorded in Odisha by-poll
Top cops of Odisha, Chhattisgarh resolve to work in tandem to fight Maoists
Two Maoist cadres neutralised in Odisha’s Kandhamal district: DGP