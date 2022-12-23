North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast- Yonhap
North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, Yonhap news reported on Friday.
Japan's coast guard said on Friday North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile.
