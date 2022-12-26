Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate MIDHANI's wide plate mill on Tuesday

MIDHANI, under the Ministry of Defence, is among the few modern metallurgical plants in the world manufacturing a wide range of superalloys, titanium, alloys, special steel etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:31 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday inaugurate a wide plate mill of state-owned special steel manufacturer MIDHANI in Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) said the plate mill was installed at its existing facility in Hyderabad at an investment of around Rs 500 crore for rolling of slabs of various alloys.

''The wide plate mill will be inaugurated by President of India, Droupadi Murmu on December 27, 2022, in the presence of eminent dignitaries and distinguished guests,'' the filing said.

The wide plate mill facility will meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programmes and also facilitate import substitutes.

''Due to its very high capacity of rolling force, this mill can roll ultra-high strength steel to very low thickness. Technology for processing of superalloys plates has been established in a very short span of time,'' the company said. MIDHANI, under the Ministry of Defence, is among the few modern metallurgical plants in the world manufacturing a wide range of superalloys, titanium, alloys, special steel etc.

