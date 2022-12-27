Left Menu

Uncovering mystery of two-colour dunes in Meridiani Terra region of Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 20:48 IST
Uncovering mystery of two-colour dunes in Meridiani Terra region of Mars
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

Wondering why these Martian dunes have more than one colour?

The sand on Mars is usually dark in colour, as it is usually made up of volcanic rocks like lava flows. The High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) - a camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter - operates in long infrared wavelengths that the human eye cannot detect. In HiRISE enhanced color, surfaces like these dune crests appear dark blue to purple. The size of the sand particles is ideal for being moved around by the wind, which over time creates bedforms like these dunes.

According to the HiRISE team, the "tan" or "reddish" surfaces, which are lighter in tone, are made of a different material than the sand-sized particles that make up the majority of these dunes. These smoother, flatter areas of the dunes are covered with a thin layer of global dust. Martian dust is composed of various materials, including oxidized iron, which is similar to rust.

Wind speeds vary with height above the ground, with higher speeds at greater heights and nearly no wind energy at the surface. This is why dust accumulates in flatter dune areas, where the wind energy is not strong enough to remove it, while the higher-lying dune crests, which experience more intense winds, appear dust-free and create the two-color dune effect.

Operated by the University of Arizona, HiRISE is one of six instruments onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The powerful camera has been taking pictures of the Red Planet since 2006 and sending them back to Earth, allowing scientists to study the Martian surface in unprecedented detail.

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022