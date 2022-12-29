Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment

Coiffeurs across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers, and then handing it over to an NGO that recycles it to protect the environment. The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment, or made into bio-composite bags.

Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting

Most Christmas ceremonies would be ruined if attendees threw a punch. But in Peru's mountainous south, participants of one Dec. 25 festival have exactly that in mind. On Christmas Day, hundreds of residents of Chumbivilcas province in Peru's Cusco region gather to take part in an ancient fighting ritual aimed at settling scores and resolving conflict before the year's end.

