Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 11:04 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
A fire at a casino complex at Cambodia's border with Thailand has killed at least seven people, with 53 wounded and eight people missing, provincial authorities in neighbouring Thailand said on Thursday.
The statement from Sa Kaeo province, where Thai casualties have been treated, made no mention of the nationalities.
The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, according to Cambodian authorities, who have made no mention of casualties. Poipet's casinos are a draw for mainly Thai gamblers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sa Kaeo province
- Poipet
- Thailand
- Cambodia
- Thai
- Cambodian
- Diamond City
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB approves development program to support energy transition in Cambodia
Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
China-Myanmar-Thailand Economic Corridor safe haven for drugs, online scams: Report
Chinese underworld entrenched in organised crime in Thailand-Myanmar river border: Report
Thailand's king, queen test positive for COVID-19