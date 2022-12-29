Left Menu

Gadkari inaugurates new bridge on Zuari river in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:39 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of a new bridge on the Zuari river which will improve connectivity between North Goa and South Goa districts.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik were present at the function on the site.

Gadkari also inaugurated the approach roads to the bridge.

As per the state government, when completed, this would be the widest cable-stayed bridge in India.

It is part of a Rs 2,530 crore road project covering a distance of 13.2 kilometres between Bambolim and Verna villages.

Dilip Buildcon Limited, which is constructing the new Zuari bridge, has said the entire eight-lane project will be complete by April 2023.

